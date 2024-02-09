ADVERTISEMENT

Head constable’s house burgled in Salem

February 09, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons decamped with gold jewellery and cash from a head constable’s house in Salem on Thursday evening.

Jaisankar (45), a resident of Madurayankadu near Ariyanoor, is the head constable at Mallur police station. On Thursday, after he left for duty, his wife J. Gangavathi (36) and her mother went to a temple in Attaiyampatti. In the evening, while the two returned home, they found the house open and 12 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 3 lakh cash missing from the house. On information, Attaiyampatti police reached the spot and held inquiries. A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US