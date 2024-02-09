GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Head constable’s house burgled in Salem

February 09, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons decamped with gold jewellery and cash from a head constable’s house in Salem on Thursday evening.

Jaisankar (45), a resident of Madurayankadu near Ariyanoor, is the head constable at Mallur police station. On Thursday, after he left for duty, his wife J. Gangavathi (36) and her mother went to a temple in Attaiyampatti. In the evening, while the two returned home, they found the house open and 12 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 3 lakh cash missing from the house. On information, Attaiyampatti police reached the spot and held inquiries. A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the culprits.

