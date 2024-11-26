ADVERTISEMENT

Head constable sentenced to three years in graft case, SI acquitted

Published - November 26, 2024 07:58 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A police head constable was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday by a Tiruppur Court in a graft case pertaining to 2006.

Head Constable S. Govindaraj attached to Tiruppur South Police Station was caught red-handed along with the then Sub-Inspector Palanichamy by a Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team, for having accepted ₹1,000 as illegal gratification from complainant Ponnusamy (50) of Tiruppur for handing over a stolen vehicle.

Both the policemen were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act. The Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum- Special Judge P. Chelladurai also imposed fine of ₹2,000 on the head constable, under the Act. The Sub-Inspector was acquitted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US