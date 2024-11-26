Head constable sentenced to three years in graft case, SI acquitted

A police head constable was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday by a Tiruppur Court in a graft case pertaining to 2006.

Head Constable S. Govindaraj attached to Tiruppur South Police Station was caught red-handed along with the then Sub-Inspector Palanichamy by a Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team, for having accepted ₹1,000 as illegal gratification from complainant Ponnusamy (50) of Tiruppur for handing over a stolen vehicle.

Both the policemen were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act. The Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum- Special Judge P. Chelladurai also imposed fine of ₹2,000 on the head constable, under the Act. The Sub-Inspector was acquitted.