Head constable placed under suspension in Salem

September 28, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - SALEM

A head constable was placed under suspension following a case registered against him on Wednesday.

Regarding the construction work at Muniappan temple in Pariyampatti village, near Tharamangalam in Salem, there was enmity between temple priest Ramesh (45) and his relative Murugan (45), who was a head constable in the Special Intelligence wing of Salem City police.

On Tuesday morning, a quarrel erupted between Ramesh and Murugan during which Murugan and his relatives allegedly attacked Ramesh. He sustained injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital.

The attack was recorded in a CCTV camera in the locality, and the video went viral. The Tharamangalam police registered a case against four persons, including Murugan. Salem City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari ordered an inquiry and, on Wednesday,placed Murugan under suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT