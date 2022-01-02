Head constable killed in accident in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

02 January 2022 17:47 IST

A head constable attached to the Peelamedu police station here was killed in a road accident on New Year’s Day as an omni bus hit his two-wheeler on Avinashi Road.

The police said R. Ganesan (47) was travelling from Kalapatti Road towards Avinashi Road on Saturday evening. At around 8.40 p.m., a Chennai-bound omni bus hit the side of his two-wheeler near the SITRA Junction. Ganesan suffered bleeding injuries on his head, chest and legs and was rushed to a private hospital in the vicinity, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (East) police booked bus driver Manoraj (32) under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said on Sunday that the CCTV footage of the accident was being reviewed and further action would be initiated against the accused.

With the SITRA Junction being an accident-prone area and the construction works of the Avinashi Road flyover being under way, measures to prevent road accidents would also be ramped up in the area, the police said.