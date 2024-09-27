Head constable gets one year rigorous imprisonment in 2008 graft case

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced a head constable of Thudiyalur police station in Coimbatore to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for demanding and accepting bribe from a person in 2008.

Special Judge S. Mohana Ramya awarded the punishment to S.R. Ravichandran, 38, who worked as a head constable at the Thudiyalur police station in 2008.

Ravichandran had demanded ₹4,000 as bribe from S. Muralidharan, to release a vehicle that was in police custody. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption laid a trap and arrested the policeman, when he collected the bribe from Mr. Muralidharan, on November 7, 2008.

The court found the policeman guilty and awarded him one year each of RI and a fine of ₹5,000 each for offences under Section 7 and 13 (2) read with 13(1)(d) of PC Act. The two sentences will run concurrently.

