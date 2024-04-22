Head constable found dead in Coimbatore

April 22, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A head constable attached to the Coimbatore City Police was found dead at his residence at Ganapathy Managar late on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as S. Balakumar (41), who had been working in the investigation wing at the Saravanampatty police station in the city.

The police said Balakumar returned to his residence after the completion of election duty on Saturday morning. He did not report for duty on Saturday and Sunday.

Personnel from the Saravanampatty police station went to his residence at Ganapathy Managar late on Sunday, after his parents enquired about him since they also could not reach him over phone.

The police found Balakumar dead inside the house. According to the police, Balakumar ended his life and a note, purportedly left by him, was found from the house.

The police said his wife, an employee of a five star hotel in Coimbatore city, had left for London two weeks ago after she got a promotion. Balakumar took his two children to wife’s house in Salem as he was unable to take care of them alone. The police suspect that family issues could have been the reason for the policeman to have taken the extreme step.

The Saravanampatty police have registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

