Head constable chases pickpocket, video goes viral

A head constable attached to the Annur police station on Sunday chased a pickpocket who has been targeting passengers at Annur bus stand and the video of the chase went viral on social media.

Following complaints about pocketpicking from passengers, the Annur police examined CCTV camera visuals and identified two suspects. Head constable Manikandan and Karunakaran from the Special Branch went to the bus stand and spotted the two men. When the policemen called them, one of them started running. Manikandan chased the suspect and nabbed him.

Manikandan suffered injuries to both his knees.

The men were identified as Sheik Thavooth (54) and S. Arumugam (53) of Selvapuram. The police seized a stolen mobile phone from them.

They were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the owner of the mobile phone.