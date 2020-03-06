HC verdict triggers mass gathering of anti-CAA protesters

Following the Madras High Court verdict directing the police to act against protesters, both for and against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the anti-CAA protesters gathered in large numbers at Arivoli Street on Thursday.

The Shaheen Bagh-style indefinite protests began at Arivoli Street on February 15, the day after police attacked protesters in Chennai. As the protests entered its 20th day on Thursday, the Madras High Court heard a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Tiruppur-based advocate K. Gopinath, who was also the president of Hindu Munnetra Kazhagam, complaining about the alleged inconvenience caused by anti-CAA protesters to commuters.

In response to the PIL, the court directed the Director General of Police to take action against both pro and anti-CAA agitations that take place in the State without valid permission.

S. Zeelani, one of the anti-CAA protesters at Arivoli Street, said that the protesters started gathering in thousands after seeing the news on televisions about the verdict in the forenoon. He said that the protesters will not resist arrest and will request the police to remand them in prisons as opposed to merely removing the protesters. “People are fighting for their rights and they are not in a mood to disperse,” Mr. Zeelani asserted.

Criticising the HC verdict, Mr. Zeelani said that the verdict must have been similar to that of the Supreme Court, which upheld the right to protest in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Dismissing allegations of blocking traffic, he claimed that the protesters in Arivoli Street have been allowing ambulances to pass freely, even turning the lights off at the site to not cause any disturbances.

Sources said that nearly 300 police personnel were deployed at the protest site on Thursday. Police officers held talks with the agitators, sources added, noting that no untoward incidents occurred at the spot.