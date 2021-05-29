HC judge’s kin cheated of cash

Coimbatore

29 May 2021 00:28 IST

The Cyber Crime unit of the city police on Friday initiated investigation into a case where a relative of a Madras High Court judge was allegedly cheated of ₹99,997 by a fraudster.

According to sources, the 76-year-old woman, who is the aunt of Justice S. Vaidyanathan, was contacted by a man on Thursday claiming to be the manager of the R.S. Puram branch of a public sector bank. He told her that her bank will be merged soon and offered to facilitate banking services online amid the lockdown.

Following this, she provided the details of her four bank accounts along with her Aadhaar number to the miscreant via WhatsApp. Later, she found that ₹99,997 was withdrawn from one of her accounts, When checked, she was told that the man who contacted her was not a representative of the bank.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime unit on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) E.S. Uma said that efforts to nab the accused are on.