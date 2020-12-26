HC gives traders three months’ time to vacate shops on bus stand premises in Erode

‘The civic body can initiate action against the traders if they do not vacate’

The Madras High Court has given time till March 31, 2021 to the 34 traders at the Central Bus Terminus to vacate their shops, as the Corporation, under the Smart Cities Mission, has planned to demolish the old building and construct a new complex.

The bus stand, established in 1973, is spread over 12 acre and is owned and maintained by the civic body. Mofussil buses, town buses and minibuses utilise the premises everyday, while shops in the commercial complex and a two-wheeler parking lot on the premises generate income for the civic body.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the civic body had proposed to modernise the terminus, including demolishing the structurally unstable building and constructing a new complex, at a total cost of ₹ 24.72 crore.

In September, the civic body served notices on 34 traders asking them to vacate the shop.

But the members of the Erode Bus Stand Merchants Association filed a writ petition in the court saying that the lease agreement ends only on March 31, 2025 and wanted the notices served on them cancelled. The case was in trial before the single judge bench Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, and the Corporation, represented by the commissioner, and the merchants presented their arguments.

The judge in his order said that implementing projects under the Smart Cities Mission was the government’s policy decision and ordered the traders to look for alternative places and vacate the shops by March 31, 2021. The judge also said that if shopkeepers failed to vacate the shops, the Corporation could initiate action against them and dismissed the petition.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that work was proposed to be carried out in four packages, modernisation at ₹ 12.48 crore, improvement works at ₹ 7.61 crore, construction of mini bus shelter at ₹ 4.63 crore and construction of commercial complex.

Work order for the first three packages will be issued next week, he said. After the traders vacate the shops in the old building in April 2021, tender will be floated, he added.