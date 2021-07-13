Hatsun invests ₹100 crore in Tiruppur district

Hatsun Agro Product (HAP) Limited has started processing and packing of milk at its fully-automated greenfield dairy processing plant in Kangeyam Taluk, Tiruppur District.

According to a media statement from the company, the fully automated dairy plant is set up at a cost of ₹101 crore. The plant has specialised imported equipment from Germany to process and pack 3.5 lakh litres of milk a day.

Hatsun Agro has manufacturing locations spread across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. With the commencement of production in Kangeyam taluk, it intends to expand its retail network.

R.G. Chandramogan, Chairman of Hatsun Agro Product, said, “We are happy to begin processing and packing of milk under ‘Arokya’ brand at our new plant in Kangeyam Taluk. HAP stays ahead of the curve in terms of automation, quality and hygiene standards and always sets new benchmark for dairy products. We are optimistic that the new plant will leave its footprint in the country’s white revolution.”