Hats distributed to traffic police personnel in Salem to beat summer heat

The Salem City Police on Thursday distributed protective gear to traffic police personnel to beat the scorching summer heat.

Salem City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda distributed solar hats that could protect the personnel from the summer heat. The traffic police personnel were also provided with buttermilk. Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Mohan Raj and other senior police officials were present at the event which was organised near the District Collectorate.

According to police officials, 125 traffic police personnel are being deployed for traffic management in the city and all of them have been provided with the hat.

Deputy Police Commissioner Mr. Mohan Raj said that the police personnel would be provided with the hats and refreshments till the end of June. He added that buttermilk or lemon juice would be provided to traffic police personnel twice a day during the period.

Mr. Raj said that vehicle checks have been made stricter within the city. He added that to prevent house burglary during summer vacation, information on locked houses would be collected by the police and they would be checked by beat police personnel. He added that each police station limit has been divided into three beats.