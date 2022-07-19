Hasthampatti uzhavar sandhai in Salem to operate in the evening hours too

A farmer selling vegetables in the uzhavar sandhai at Hasthampatti in Salem. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The market on an average sees 3,567 consumers a day

Of the 11 u zhavar sandhais (farmers’ markets) in the district, the one at Hasthampatti in the city has been chosen to operate from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., in addition to functioning in the morning.

A total of 11 uzhavar sandhais were opened in the district between 1999 and 2011. They are located in Suramangalam, Ammapet, Dadagapatti, Attur, Attaiyampatti, Mettur, Hasthampatti, Elampillai, Tammampatti, Jalakandapuram, and Edappadi. At present, these markets function between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

During the Agriculture Budget 2022–23, the government announced that based on the request from farmers and the public to extend operation of uzhavar sandhais till afternoon, one uzahavar sandhai in each district could also function in the evening for sale of agricultural commodities such as millets, pulses, etc.

Following the announcement, the government issued Government Order (no.111) on May 30. In the third week of June, the Agriculture Department sent a letter to the Collectors of 37 districts with details of selected uzhavar sandhais and instructed them to provide necessary facilities.

In the Salem district, the uzhavar sandhai at Hasthampatti has been chosen to operate in the evening hours. The Hasthampatti uzhavar sandhai has been functioning since January 2008, with 68 shops on 6,970 square feet land.

The average quantity of vegetables and fruits that come into the market a day is 17 tonnes, worth ₹ 6 lakh.

An Agriculture Department official told The Hindu on an average, 3,567 consumers were visiting the uzhavar sandhai a day.

The Salem district Deputy Director of Agriculture (Agri Business) V. Balasubramanian said we have provided all facilities, including lights, to run the market in the evening. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, through video conferencing, would soon inaugurate the operation of the market in the evening hours.