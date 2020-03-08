Hasthampatti flyover out of bounds for motorcyclists without helmets

SALEM

08 March 2020 23:46 IST

Move aimed at encouraging two-wheeler riders wear helmets regularly: police

The Salem City police have introduced helmet zone on a flyover that helps motorists escape city traffic.

From Saturday, only those wearing helmets will be allowed on AVR roundabout -Hasthampatti flyover, which was brought to use recently. Police said that the move would encourage motorists to comply with road traffic regulations and wear helmets regularly.

City police has demarcated the over two-km flyover stretch as helmet zone and motorcyclists not wearing helmets will not be allowed to use the flyover. They will have to take the service road to reach Hasthampatti via Sharadha College Road, which would take over 15 minutes to reach Hasthampatti during peak hours. While the flyover route would take only five minutes or less.

Police officials are hopeful that this would encourage more motorcyclists to use helmets.

City police had earlier introduced helmet zones at Mulluvadi gate area and from Sankari Main Road to Periyar Arch.

Most two-wheeler riders travelling towards Hasthampatti and onwards to Yercaud and Kanankurichi prefer the flyover from AVR roundabout, since it helps them escape the slow moving traffic on Sharadha College Road that is dotted with schools, colleges and other commercial establishments.

“In spite of various awareness programmes, public are not realising the importance of wearing helmets. We hope that the move would make them wear helmets regularly,” Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) S. Senthil.

Cases registered

“Until March 8, 6,799 traffic violation cases were registered in the city, while only close to 1,900 cases were registered during the corresponding period last year”, Mr. Senthil said.

He added that while 45,000 cases have been registered for not wearing helmets and seat belts till March 8, only 26,000 cases were registered during the corresponding period last year.

Mr. Senthil said that they have also recommended for suspension of 1,500 driving licences this year.