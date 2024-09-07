ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana-based chemist arrested for supplying prescription drugs to Coimbatore peddlers

Published - September 07, 2024 12:12 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the Coimbatore City Police has arrested a Haryana-based drug distributor on charges of supplying prescription drugs to peddlers in Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that Sachin Garg, 41, a wholesale pharmaceutical distributor, was arrested from Ambala in Haryana. The police seized 19,500 tablets of a prescription drug, which he had stocked for illegal sale.

The case pertains to the arrest of seven persons by the city police in July this year for possessing prescription drugs and ganja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seizure of MDMA, LCD, crystal meth, a sign of active synthetic drug network in Coimbatore district

On July 16, the police arrested five persons, namely Mujib Rahman, 27, of Tippu Nagar at Saramedu near Karumbukadai; M. Krishnan, 24, of Muniappan Kovil Street on Thadagam Road at R.S. Puram; junior cine artistes Yasik Ilahi, 26, of Pullukadu at South Ukkadam; M. Maria, 31, of G.H. Main Road at Pooluvapatti; and Sneha Sri, 31, of Chitlapakkam in Chennai. They were found with 1.41 kg of ganja and 1,250 tablets of a prescription drug on Sungam – Ukkadam bypass.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police later arrested Ashik Sherif of Poonga Nagar and Rishwan of Karumbukadai. During interrogation, the accused told the police that Haryana-based Garg sold them the prescription drugs.

IT employees, women in clientele of peddlers involved in methamphetamine trade in Coimbatore

A special team comprising Inspector S. Senthilkumar, Sub-Inspector Jecis Udhayaraj, Special Sub-Inspectors G.P. Rajesh and A. Saravanan arrested Garg from his native city and brought him to Coimbatore on September 3.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said Garg supplied the prescription drugs, including pain killers, to peddlers by courier. He used fake GST bills for the business. Investigators found out that Garg had been supplying prescription drugs to peddlers in Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Kochi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US