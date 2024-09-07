Haryana-based chemist arrested for supplying prescription drugs to Coimbatore peddlers

A special team of the Coimbatore City Police has arrested a Haryana-based drug distributor on charges of supplying prescription drugs to peddlers in Coimbatore.

The police said that Sachin Garg, 41, a wholesale pharmaceutical distributor, was arrested from Ambala in Haryana. The police seized 19,500 tablets of a prescription drug, which he had stocked for illegal sale.

The case pertains to the arrest of seven persons by the city police in July this year for possessing prescription drugs and ganja.

On July 16, the police arrested five persons, namely Mujib Rahman, 27, of Tippu Nagar at Saramedu near Karumbukadai; M. Krishnan, 24, of Muniappan Kovil Street on Thadagam Road at R.S. Puram; junior cine artistes Yasik Ilahi, 26, of Pullukadu at South Ukkadam; M. Maria, 31, of G.H. Main Road at Pooluvapatti; and Sneha Sri, 31, of Chitlapakkam in Chennai. They were found with 1.41 kg of ganja and 1,250 tablets of a prescription drug on Sungam – Ukkadam bypass.

The police later arrested Ashik Sherif of Poonga Nagar and Rishwan of Karumbukadai. During interrogation, the accused told the police that Haryana-based Garg sold them the prescription drugs.

A special team comprising Inspector S. Senthilkumar, Sub-Inspector Jecis Udhayaraj, Special Sub-Inspectors G.P. Rajesh and A. Saravanan arrested Garg from his native city and brought him to Coimbatore on September 3.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said Garg supplied the prescription drugs, including pain killers, to peddlers by courier. He used fake GST bills for the business. Investigators found out that Garg had been supplying prescription drugs to peddlers in Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Kochi.