Harvester machines transported from Chinnasalem to Nalgonda

As part of improving the freight business under the Salem Railway division, harvester machines were transported from Chinnasalem to Nalgonda in Telengana.

The special freight train was flagged off by A. Annadurai, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, from Chinnasalem station on Monday.The freight train would be transporting the machines to Nalgonda (Telangana) in Guntur division of South Central Railway, a release said.

According to a release, 80 harvester machines were loaded in 32 wagons. The operation of the freight train fetched a revenue of ₹11.40 lakh for the Railways.

Pazhanivelu, president, State Harvester Machine Owners’ Association, said that the transportation through trains have saved them costs considerably. “This machines while taken via road, besides fuel costs there are toll charges and traffic issues along the way. By transporting the machines through trains, we have saved 50% of the costs,” he said.