Harvest festival culminates with ‘Samathuva Pongal’ in Tiruppur district

January 17, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Celebration of the festival of harvest in Tiruppur district for three days culminated on Wednesday with ‘Samathuva Pongal’ event on the embankment of Noyyal river involving 1,008 women belonging to all religions drawn from 60 wards of the Corporation.

Led by Collector T. Christuraj, the event encompassing Valli Kummiattam, Perunchalangai Attam, Parai Isai Aance, Silambattam, Thappatam, and other dance and song programmes for children was aligned to the theme of safeguarding the Noyyal river.

The highlight of the first of the three-day event, jointly organised by the district administration, Corporation and Noyyal Panpattu Amaippu, included performance by Dreams Cultural Troupe, ‘Samathuva kummi’, Fire dance, ‘Gana’, and rap songs. On the second day, artistes performed ‘Parai Isai’ dance, ‘Chenda Melam’, ‘Bharathanatyam’, folk music, and ‘kalari’ music, ‘kambathottam’.

During the course of the final day of celebrations, the author of the Sahitya Akademi award-winning Tamil novel Neervazhi Padooum Devibharathi was honoured with ‘Porkizhi’ (cash award for literary personalities).

Senior officials and other important persons in the district including Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, and Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj took part.

