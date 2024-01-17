GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Harvest festival culminates with ‘Samathuva Pongal’ in Tiruppur district

January 17, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Celebration of the festival of harvest in Tiruppur district for three days culminated on Wednesday with ‘Samathuva Pongal’ event on the embankment of Noyyal river involving 1,008 women belonging to all religions drawn from 60 wards of the Corporation.

Led by Collector T. Christuraj, the event encompassing Valli Kummiattam, Perunchalangai Attam, Parai Isai Aance, Silambattam, Thappatam, and other dance and song programmes for children was aligned to the theme of safeguarding the Noyyal river.

The highlight of the first of the three-day event, jointly organised by the district administration, Corporation and Noyyal Panpattu Amaippu, included performance by Dreams Cultural Troupe, ‘Samathuva kummi’, Fire dance, ‘Gana’, and rap songs. On the second day, artistes performed ‘Parai Isai’ dance, ‘Chenda Melam’, ‘Bharathanatyam’, folk music, and ‘kalari’ music, ‘kambathottam’.

During the course of the final day of celebrations, the author of the Sahitya Akademi award-winning Tamil novel Neervazhi Padooum Devibharathi was honoured with ‘Porkizhi’ (cash award for literary personalities).

Senior officials and other important persons in the district including Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, and Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj took part.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.