Coimbatore

Harmony day observed

Harmony day was observed on Thursday in memory of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

District Collector S.A. Raman administered the oath to staff at an event held at the district Collectorate in Salem. In Namakkal, District Revenue Officer Durugamurthi administered the oath to the Collectorate staff here.

