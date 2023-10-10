‘Hardships faced by MSMEs are genuine’

October 10, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The hardships faced by Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) are genuine and not instigated by any political party, said J. James, one of the co-ordinators for Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Association, in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters on the discussion at the Assembly about the MSME protest, he said, “This is not a protest against the government. The MSMEs are hit by the steep hike in fixed charges and introduction of peak hour charges. The hardships are genuine and the protests are only to protect the MSMEs,” he said.

The Minister was only speaking based on what the officials had updated him. When the ministers addressed the MSME representatives at a recent meeting, they understood the demands, Mr. James claimed.

