‘Hard work will help crack civil services exams’

Hard work, determination and perseverance are the qualities that will help aspirants in cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations, said Regional Passport Officer G. Sivakumar here on Saturday.

The Hindu’s Future India Club in association with KPR IAS Academy conducted a guest lecture on UPSC examinations at V.L.B. Janakiammal College of Arts and Science on Saturday, where Mr. Sivakumar was the resource person, a release said. Using data from the 2017 UPSC annual report, he illustrated to the students that the level of competition for these examinations is less than what is generally perceived.

Mr. Sivakumar urged the aspirants to start their preparation for UPSC examinations once they enter college and to understand what they were studying. Reading the newspapers every day will help the students to understand the positive and negative aspects of various topics, he said. During the face-to-face interviews after the written examinations, candidates must remain natural and true to themselves, according to Mr. Sivakumar.

Following the lecture, students had an interactive session with Mr. Sivakumar.

K. Shunmugasundaram, Principal, VLB Janakiammal College of Arts and Science, stressed about the importance of time management and planning for the UPSC examinations. Riyaz, coordinator, KPR IAS Academy, gave an overview of UPSC test, the release said.