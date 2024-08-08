Hard work and self confidence will lead to success, says Minister C.V.Ganesan

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan said that hard work and self confidence will lead to success on Thursday.

The Minister inspected the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), District Employment and Carrier Guidance Centre and Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) hospital in the district on Thursday.

The Minister told reporters the Chief Minister had been announcing and implementing various schemes for the Department of Labour and Skill Development. The infrastructure of ITIs had been improved like never before. The Chief Minister had created a new technology centre 4.0, which included modern machines for students in 72 ITIs in the State, at an estimated cost of ₹2,877 crore. The district employment offices provided free coaching to students preparing for the competitive examination, through which youth were getting jobs. To further improve these, inspections were being carried out, Mr. Ganesan added.

Regarding the government ITI in Salem, the Minister said an inspection was carried out on Thursday to improve the laboratories and infrastructure that had been upgraded with modern technology to train students. At the State level, of the 2,700 students who studied in government ITIs, 2,300 students had been given employment orders in various private sectors, Mr. Ganesan added.

The Minister said that through the TNPSC coaching classes conducted by the District Employment and Carrier Guidance Centre in 2021–22, 60 students cleared the exams out of the 720 students who participated in nine classes. In 2022–23, 131 students cleared the exams out of 1,197 students who participated in 16 classes. In 2023–24, 220 students cleared the exams out of 502 students who participated in 12 classes. In 2024 until now, five classes were conducted for 460 students and nine students cleared the TNPSC exams. Students could easily succeed in competitive exams if they had self confidence and worked hard, Mr. Ganesan added.

During the inspection, District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul and officials participated.

