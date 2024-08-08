GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hard work and self confidence will lead to success, says Minister C.V.Ganesan

Updated - August 08, 2024 06:40 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 06:39 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan inspecting the ESI hospital at Thalavaipatti in Salem on Thursday.

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan inspecting the ESI hospital at Thalavaipatti in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan said that hard work and self confidence will lead to success on Thursday.

The Minister inspected the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), District Employment and Carrier Guidance Centre and Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) hospital in the district on Thursday.

The Minister told reporters the Chief Minister had been announcing and implementing various schemes for the Department of Labour and Skill Development. The infrastructure of ITIs had been improved like never before. The Chief Minister had created a new technology centre 4.0, which included modern machines for students in 72 ITIs in the State, at an estimated cost of ₹2,877 crore. The district employment offices provided free coaching to students preparing for the competitive examination, through which youth were getting jobs. To further improve these, inspections were being carried out, Mr. Ganesan added.

Regarding the government ITI in Salem, the Minister said an inspection was carried out on Thursday to improve the laboratories and infrastructure that had been upgraded with modern technology to train students. At the State level, of the 2,700 students who studied in government ITIs, 2,300 students had been given employment orders in various private sectors, Mr. Ganesan added.

The Minister said that through the TNPSC coaching classes conducted by the District Employment and Carrier Guidance Centre in 2021–22, 60 students cleared the exams out of the 720 students who participated in nine classes. In 2022–23, 131 students cleared the exams out of 1,197 students who participated in 16 classes. In 2023–24, 220 students cleared the exams out of 502 students who participated in 12 classes. In 2024 until now, five classes were conducted for 460 students and nine students cleared the TNPSC exams. Students could easily succeed in competitive exams if they had self confidence and worked hard, Mr. Ganesan added.

During the inspection, District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul and officials participated.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.