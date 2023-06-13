‘Happy Sunday’ a runaway success in Tiruppur

June 13, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

TIRUPPUR: Umpteen smiling faces defined it all at the recent ‘Happy Sunday’ event initiated in Tiruppur jointly by the Corporation, district administration, police department, and the Yi Tiruppur Chapter, with the intent of fostering physical and mental wellness of the residents in the town.

S.R. Nagar in Zone IV reverberated with the sounds of dance, songs, cultural performances, sports activities et al, what with residents irrespective of age thronging the venue to be a part of the celebration.

The celebrations began after the formal inauguration of the event by Minister for Tamil Development and Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj.

Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, and Tiruppur Deputy Collector Sruthan Jai Narayanan enthusiastically shook their legs along with dance groups.

The event spanning a few hours encompassed classical dance, zumba, kummiattam, instrumental performances, flash mob, and solo singing. There was a fitness zone focusing on Total Body Resistance Exercise, Yoga, silambam, and karate. As for sports enthusiasts, chess, cycling and other games events were conducted.

The Corporation had entrusted the CII’s Yi (Young Indians) Tiruppur Chapter with the responsibility of organising the entire event, on the basis of its success in the awareness initiatives among school children on wearing of helmets.

The Yi team: K. Sivaprakash, Chair; S.Niranjan, Co-Chair; and Vimalraj. V, Chair - Happy Sunday vertical, had reached out to the residents’ associations and educational institutions in the Zone IV to identify the talents and provide them the platform.

The volunteer-driven event will be a regular feature, tentatively on the first Sunday of every month, Mr. Vimalraj said.

The next Happy Sunday event has been planned on Kongu Main Road in Zone II. The infrastructure developed by the Tiruppur Corporation under Smart City Mission is being utilised optimally for the conduct of the event.

All zones will be covered one after the other, and the wards in each zone will be identified on a random basis. The emphasis will be on pulling out talents zone-wise, Mr. Vimalraj said.

Such events, hitherto, used to be confined to larger cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi. Residents in Tiruppur did prove that they were second to none in generating euphoria when given the platform.

