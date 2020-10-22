Hanuman Sena functionary arrested

COIMBATORE

22 October 2020 23:46 IST

The Bazaar Street police on Thursday arrested a functionary of Hanuman Sena in connection with a dispute between two groups with regard to their attempts to reoccupy the Then Vadal Street next to T.K. Market where the Coimbatore Corporation had cleared the encroachments by vegetable vendors.

S. Prabhu (39) of Uppara Street, district secretary of Hanuman Sena, was arrested, said the police.

Advertising

Advertising

Two groups had attempted to encroach upon the street for vegetable sales in view of the festival season. In June, the civic body had removed encroachments by 85 vegetable vendors based on a court order.

Woman dies of burn

A 24-year-old woman from Jharkhand, who allegedly attempted to end her life by immolating herself, succumbed to burns at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as S. Harishma who was working in a tea estate at Sirukundra near Valparai. The police said the woman took the extreme step on Tuesday, allegedly over a dispute she had with her husband. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.