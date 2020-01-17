Hank yarn obligation for textile mills expected to be reduced further

Textile Mills are likely to see further reduction in hank yarn obligation, which is currently at 30 %. It was reduced from 40 % to 30 % about a year ago. In 2003, it was reduced from 50 % to 40 %. The industry is currently asking for 15 %.

According to a release from the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil), Union Textile Minister, Smriti Irani, who participated in the Council’s annual export award function held in Mumbai on Thursday, said that she would continue to pursue efforts to bring down the hank yarn obligation further. She also said that the new Cotton Mission that the government planned to come out with would look at encouraging the textile industry to work with farmers as partners. She urged the textile and clothing sector to work towards increasing exports multi-fold.

The Minister said the Cotton Corporation of India, the Texprocil and the Skill Development Ministry should work jointly and prepare a paper on mechanising cotton picking methods so that contamination levels in cotton can be reduced.

K.V. Srinivasan, chairman of the Council, said that textile and clothing exports this year were affected by US - China trade war, EU’s struggle with Brexit, and the growing geo political tensions in west Asia. He appealed to the government to consider cotton textiles sector as an entire value chain. Incentives offered by the government should be applicable to products across the value chain. For instance, cotton yarn sufferred the same incidence of State and Central levied as made ups and garments. But it was not included for the Rebate and State and Central Taxes and Levies and the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme. Cotton yarn exports too should get these benefits, he said.