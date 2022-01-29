‘Handover weapons’

COIMBATORE

29 January 2022 18:36 IST

: Collector G.S. Sameeran has asked licensed weapon holders outside the city limits to handover their weapons to the nearby police station or authorised armoury. A release from the district administration, issued here on Saturday, said as the Model Code of Conduct was in force following the State Election Commission announcing urban local body polls, the weapon owners would do well to deposit their arms.The administration had asked the Coimbatore Rural Police Superintendent to ensure that all weapon owners had deposited their fire arms, the release also said and added that personnel in Central and State security forces and persons guarding banks were exempted from the order to deposit arms.

