Pamphlet sensitising police to handle issues related to children released

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 23, 2022 21:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P. Geetha Jeevan releasing a pamphlet at the training programme for Child-Welfare Police Officers in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P. Geetha Jeevan on Tuesday released a pamphlet in Tamil containing the basic procedure to be followed by the police when dealing with children.

ADVERTISEMENT

A training programme for Child-Welfare Police Officers on child-related legislation was conducted here by the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy (TNSJA) and Integrated Training Centre for Social Empowerment (under the State's Social Defence Department) in association with UNICEF.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said Tamil Nadu was the first in the country to have a State child policy in 2021. She elaborated on the various welfare schemes and initiatives introduced by the government for child welfare.

TNSJA Director D. Lingeswaran, Social Policy Specialist at UNICEF Tamil Nadu and Kerala office G. Kumaresan, Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan, Madras High Court lawyer E. Chandrasekaran, Consultant Clinical Psychologist M. Selvi and TNSJA Coimbatore centre's Deputy Director S.P. Rishiroshan spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app