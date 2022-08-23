Handout on sensitising police to handle issues related to children released

Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P. Geetha Jeevan released a handout containing the basic procedure to be followed by the police when dealing with children, here on Tuesday.

A training programme for Child-Welfare Police Officers on child-related legislation was conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy (TNSJA) and Integrated Training Centre for Social Empowerment (under the State's Social Defence Department) in association with UNICEF.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said Tamil Nadu was the first in the country to have a State child policy in 2021. She elaborated on the various welfare schemes and initiatives introduced by the government for child welfare.

TNSJA Director D. Lingeswaran, Social Policy Specialist at UNICEF Tamil Nadu and Kerala office G. Kumaresan, Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan, Madras High Court lawyer E. Chandrasekaran, Consultant Clinical Psychologist M. Selvi and TNSJA Coimbatore centre's Deputy Director S.P. Rishiroshan spoke.

