Handlooms lie idle as weavers struggle without public transport

For handloom weavers in the region, relaxation of lockdown norms do not seem to have helped much as public transport is yet to resume and demand for products remains low.

Vijayalakshmi Nachiar, founder of Pollachi-based Ethicus, says that only two of the 30 handlooms with her are operating. “As there is no bus service, our weavers are unable to come to the unit.” Further, some weavers had returned to their hometowns and are unable to return now. “Hand weaving is a highly skilled job. Even if the workers come back, we can only stock the products till the markets revive,” she says.

Most of the sales of cotton handloom products happen during summer and promotional events and exhibitions are organised during these months. This year, with the COVID-19 threat starting in January-February, almost all the events were cancelled. The sales in the coming weeks will be focused on e-commerce. “We are worried if these skilled workers will switch over to other jobs,” she says. Catering to international orders is also a challenge as international parcel service is mainly for essentials, she adds.

Shree Bharathi Devarajan, founder and CEO of Nool by Hand, points out that 70 % of her weavers have returned to work because they live within the vicinity. “They come in their vehicles. The rest are dependent on buses,” she says.

However, she is concerned about the market. Most of the products of Nool by Hand are for exports. “Some markets such as Australia are positive and there is uncertainty in some like the United States. Since we weave for customised orders, we cannot make the products now and stock,” she says. The weavers, who have returned, are now doing the orders that were placed earlier and the buyers have not cancelled these. “We are carrying out weaving now. But we do not know for how long we will be able to engage the weavers,” she says.

An official at Co-optex said that almost all showrooms of Co-optex in the State have reopened. The weavers who supply handloom products to it are resuming activity gradually. They mostly weave from their houses that are located near the societies that they are attached to. In some areas, the industrial societies have looms and there the weavers who are able to come in their own vehicles do come. They are asked to maintain personal distancing and wear masks. The societies are supplying the weavers the yarn stock that is available with them. Only when spinning mills resume full-fledged activity and are able to transport yarn will the societies get further stock of yarn.

Chenkumar Cooperative Society Managing Director Sankareshwari adds that the society has 500 handloom weavers attached to it and all of them have their looms at home. Hence, they are able to weave. The society has re-opened sales. But, the public are not coming out or spending much. Hence, sales volume is very low. Regarding supply of yarn to the weavers, she says, there is no problem at present. But, the situation cannot continue the same way and transport of yarn from the mills should take off.