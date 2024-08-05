ADVERTISEMENT

Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Societies to showcase varied products at exhibition in Tiruppur on National Handloom Day

Published - August 05, 2024 06:18 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruppur district is among the 75 handloom clusters/ pockets in the country where 10th National Handloom Day is to be celebrated on August 7, on the theme ‘Weaving Sustainable Futures’.

In recognition of the contribution of the handloom sector in the socio-economic development of this country, the Tiruppur district administration will conduct a day-long exhibition of handloom products by Handloom Cooperative Societies at the Collectorate Complex on August 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thirty five weavers’ cooperative societies will showcase kora, soft silk, and cotton sarees, bed sheets, towels, carpets, and silk ‘angavastrams’. Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj said 20% discount would be offered on the products on the day of celebration

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US