Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Societies to showcase varied products at exhibition in Tiruppur on National Handloom Day

Tiruppur district is among the 75 handloom clusters/ pockets in the country where 10th National Handloom Day is to be celebrated on August 7, on the theme ‘Weaving Sustainable Futures’.

In recognition of the contribution of the handloom sector in the socio-economic development of this country, the Tiruppur district administration will conduct a day-long exhibition of handloom products by Handloom Cooperative Societies at the Collectorate Complex on August 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thirty five weavers’ cooperative societies will showcase kora, soft silk, and cotton sarees, bed sheets, towels, carpets, and silk ‘angavastrams’. Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj said 20% discount would be offered on the products on the day of celebration