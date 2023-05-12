Handloom showroom opened in Coimbatore

May 12, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi on Friday inaugurated a Handlooms of India showroom and Co-optex Balamurugan outlet at Looms World here.

The Minister said there were 154 handloom showrooms across the country, including 105 in the State. The Handlooms of India showroom would have hand woven products worth ₹2 crore from different States. The Department was making ₹9 crore loss during the previous government. The State government took steps and it made ₹9 crore profit after the DMK government came to power and last year it made ₹20 crore profit. Of this, ₹10 crore was used to renovate the handloom retail outlets. The retail outlet here was renovated at ₹50 lakh and the Handlooms of India outlet was opened.

A new association would be inaugurated on Saturday for Toda tribal people of the Nilgiris and textile products with Toda embroidery would be produced and sold in cities, the Minister said.