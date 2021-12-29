Coimbatore

Handloom expo begins in Erode

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy at a stall after inaugurating an exhibition of handloom products in Erode on Wednesday.  

A State-level handloom exhibition which will be held till January 12, 2022, was inaugurated at V.P.V. Mahal on Sathy Road here on Wednesday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) / Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam and other officials.

Organised by the State Department of Handlooms and Textiles as part of National Handloom Development Corporation scheme, the exhibition will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for 15 days in which weavers cooperative societies from 14 districts in the State are participating.

A total of 40 stalls displaying bed sheets, kora saris, silk saris, bed spreads, jamakkalam, mats and other handloom products have been set up at the venue. A discount of 30% will be given for all purchases and a sales target of ₹40 lakh has been fixed for the exhibition.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2021 6:33:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/handloom-expo-begins-in-erode/article38064275.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY