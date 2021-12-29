Handloom expo begins in Erode

A State-level handloom exhibition which will be held till January 12, 2022, was inaugurated at V.P.V. Mahal on Sathy Road here on Wednesday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) / Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam and other officials.

Organised by the State Department of Handlooms and Textiles as part of National Handloom Development Corporation scheme, the exhibition will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for 15 days in which weavers cooperative societies from 14 districts in the State are participating.

A total of 40 stalls displaying bed sheets, kora saris, silk saris, bed spreads, jamakkalam, mats and other handloom products have been set up at the venue. A discount of 30% will be given for all purchases and a sales target of ₹40 lakh has been fixed for the exhibition.