Handloom exhibition inaugurated in Salem

A total of 60 handloom weavers’ cooperative societies from various districts are participating in the State-level handloom exhibition that was inaugurated by Collector S. Karmegam at Thongum Poonga multi-purpose hall here on Thursday.

Under the National Handloom Development Scheme 2021-2022, the State Department of Handloom and Textiles is organising the exhibition that will be on till January 12, 2022. There are 64 primary handloom weavers’ cooperative societies and 17 power loom weavers cooperative societies in Salem region that have a total of 19,306 members. Venpattu dhotis, silk shirting, silk angavastram, silk saris, cotton saris and towels are produced in the societies and sold directly through the showroom and through Co-optex. Salem Venpattu has received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2008 and seven societies are involved in producing it.

Saris, kora cotton saris, cotton dhotis, bed sheets, jamakkalam, towels, mosquito nets and other handloom items are kept for display and sale. A discount of 30% will be given for all purchases and a sales target of ₹50 lakh has been fixed for the exhibition.