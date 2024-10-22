The Coimbatore City Police have appealed to the public to handle firecrackers safely during Deepavali.

According to the police, 431 persons have applied for temporary licence to sell firecrackers for the festival.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court and instructions from Tamil Nadu government, firecrackers should be burst only during two hours on Deepavali day, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The police said that sale and use of fireworks, which fall in the category of ‘green firecrackers’ and those that produce less than 125 decibels (dB) sound alone are allowed. Traders should sell products that contain materials permitted by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation and all stalls should have all safety measures.

According to the police, bursting of firecrackers is not allowed near places that are demarcated as silent zones such as hospitals, nursing homes, courts and educational institutions and firing of skyrockets in thickly populated areas, near high-rise buildings and public places is not permitted.

