GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Handle firecrackers safely during Deepavali: Coimbatore city police

Published - October 22, 2024 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police have appealed to the public to handle firecrackers safely during Deepavali.

According to the police, 431 persons have applied for temporary licence to sell firecrackers for the festival.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court and instructions from Tamil Nadu government, firecrackers should be burst only during two hours on Deepavali day, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The police said that sale and use of fireworks, which fall in the category of ‘green firecrackers’ and those that produce less than 125 decibels (dB) sound alone are allowed. Traders should sell products that contain materials permitted by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation and all stalls should have all safety measures.

According to the police, bursting of firecrackers is not allowed near places that are demarcated as silent zones such as hospitals, nursing homes, courts and educational institutions and firing of skyrockets in thickly populated areas, near high-rise buildings and public places is not permitted.

Published - October 22, 2024 06:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Deepavali

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.