Handicrafts exhibition at Poompuhar in Erode

August 08, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - ERODE

A special exhibition-cum-sale of handicraft products is in progress at the Poompuhar showroom in Mettur Road here.

Organised as part of the Dr. Kalaignar Centenary celebrations, brass lamps, idols of gods, brass statue of Buddha, panchaloha idols, idols made from wood and stones, Moradabad art works, paintings from Jaipur and Thanjavur, oil paintings, ‘valampuri conch’, incense sticks, cosmetics, alloy metals, paper mache dolls, Channapatna wooden engraved toys and gifts, and gem stones are on display.

Price of products ranges from ₹50 to ₹1 lakh and a special discount of 10% is offered for all the purchases. Also, debit and credit cards are accepted without any service charge. The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days till August 19.