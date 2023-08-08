HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Handicrafts exhibition at Poompuhar in Erode

August 08, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A special exhibition-cum-sale of handicraft products is in progress at Poompuhar in Erode on Tuesday.

A special exhibition-cum-sale of handicraft products is in progress at Poompuhar in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 A special exhibition-cum-sale of handicraft products is in progress at the Poompuhar showroom in Mettur Road here.

Organised as part of the Dr. Kalaignar Centenary celebrations, brass lamps, idols of gods, brass statue of Buddha, panchaloha idols, idols made from wood and stones, Moradabad art works, paintings from Jaipur and Thanjavur, oil paintings, ‘valampuri conch’, incense sticks, cosmetics, alloy metals, paper mache dolls, Channapatna wooden engraved toys and gifts, and gem stones are on display.

Price of products ranges from ₹50 to ₹1 lakh and a special discount of 10% is offered for all the purchases. Also, debit and credit cards are accepted without any service charge. The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days till August 19.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.