Hamlets in hill areas get mobile connectivity

Erode

06 December 2021 23:05 IST

Private telecom firm installs two mobile towers at Bargur Hill and one at Talavadi.

The district administration’s effort in fulfilling the long-demand of people in hilly areas for having access to mobile connectivity has finally been fulfilled after a private telecom company installed two mobile towers at Bargur Hill and one at Talavadi.

A tower installed at Thamaraikarai in Bargur hill would provide connectivity to people in Eratti, Devarmalai, Vellimalai, Bejalatti, Sundapur, Thalakarai, Thamaretti, Osur, Tholli, Aalanai and Maniyachi, while the tower installed at Thurusanampalayam in Bargur would provide connectivity to people in Bechilipalayam, Thurusanampalayam, Oosimalai, Solagani, Thattakarai and Elachipalayam. The tower installed at Gumtapuram in Talavadi will provide coverage to people in the village that is located in the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border.

In the absence of connectivity, people were unable to contact ambulance services or others during emergencies while students were not able to attend online classes. Collector H. Krishnanunni visited hamlets in the hill areas during which people submitted petitions demanding steps to provide connectivity. The Collector approached the private company who agreed to install towers in hilly areas and permission was granted to them.

Mr. Krishnanunni told The Hindu that mobile phone towers were established at three places while works for installing towers will commence shortly at Thingalur in Talavadi and Gundri in Kadambur hills. “The move will reduce their problems to a great extent and measures for ensuring connectivity for other hill areas is also underway”, he added.

P. Veerabadran of Bargur said that a BSNL tower at Bargur hill, that provides only voice call facility, is not functioning properly for many years and the new towers help them immensely in communicating among people in hill areas and in plains.