‘Halt MGNREGS works in LBP canal ayacut areas’

Keel Bhavani Vivasaigal Nala Sangam has urged the Central and State governments to halt works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal ayacut areas until the cultivation is completed.

In a release its president, C. Nallasamy said that due to poor implementation of the scheme, the hard work of the beneficiaries were curtailed. They were paid meagre amount as wages. The release claimed that due to vote bank politics, political parties also refuse to question the irregularities in the implementation of the scheme. The request of farmers’ association asking the workers to return to farming also did not yield any results, the release said.

The scheme had tremendous impact on agriculture as adequate workforce was not available for farming.

“In the current year, water was released into the canal after a delay and commencing cultivation is a big challenge. If workers are not available, farming cannot be done which will in turn cause loss of arable land”, he said. Considering the above factors, the governments should halt the scheme in LBP ayacut area immediately, he said.