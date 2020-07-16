Halt industrial operations at Sipcot for 15 days: villagers

ERODE

16 July 2020 22:47 IST

Stating that workers at industries located on SIPCOT premises at Perundurai continue to test positive for COVID-19, members of Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association has urged the State government to close the industries for 15 days to control the spread and also provide compensation of ₹ 5,000 to the affected workers’ families.

In an email sent to the Chief Minister and the District Collector, its coordinator S. Chinnasamy said despite all efforts taken to control the spread of COVID-19, it was fast spreading and many workers were affected at Perundurai. The workers were residing in villages around the premises and the areas were quarantined affecting the people also. “To control the spread of the virus, industrial operations at Sipcot should be halted for a minimum of 15 days,” he said and wanted compensation for the affected workers.

Mr. Chinnasamy said people in these villages lived in the fear of the disease and to ally their fear, swab samples should be lifted from all the workers and tested.

