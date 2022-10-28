Half of all children from Adivasi communities in Gudalur, Pandalur malnourished, says report

File photograph used for representational purposes only

More than one in two children from Adivasi communities suffer from either moderate or severe malnutrition in Gudalur and Pandalur taluks in the Nilgiris ,indicates a report from the Association for Health Welfare in the Nilgiris (ASHWINI), a charitable society, which runs the Gudalur Adivasi Hospital.

Of the 1,037 Adivasi children monitored in Gudalur and Pandalur taluks between April 2021 and March 2022, doctors and healthcare workers from ASHWINI have found that 336 children, or 32.4 %, are ‘moderately malnourished’, while 211 or 20.34 percent are ‘severely malnourished’. The malnutrition rates are far higher among Adivasi communities in these two taluks than is the average in Tamil Nadu, which according to The Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey 2016-2018, stands at 19%.

Shylaja Devi, founder of ASHWINI – Gudalur Adivasi Hospital, said the causes for the high rate of malnutrition among children were multi-factorial. She said that factors such as education, and ownership of land as well as low levels of alcoholism among certain Adivasi groups in the landscape correlated with lower malnutrition rates. “We are trying to ensure that these communities have access to the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) centres to tackle the problem,” said Dr. Shylaja.

Over the last decade, systems to report cases of malnutrition have also become more robust, leading to an increase in the numbers, say healthcare workers. Healthcare workers from ASHWINI keep track of newborns not just at the Adivasi hospital but also at Primary Health Centres and home deliveries across 314 villages.

‘Lack of diverse diet’

Dr. Ajith J.S., in-charge of the community health programme at ASHWINI, said that another factor that could be driving malnutrition was lack of dietary diversity. “Previously, members of these communities would rely on nutritious forest produce, which would form the bulk of their diet. However, due to changing cultures and demographics, as well as policy, these communities have become reliant on the Public Distribution System (ration), which means their diet now comprises mainly of rice and dhal,” said Dr. Ajith.

Due to better healthcare, child mortality has reduced in these communities. “However, this now means that there is a responsibility on the system to ensure that these children have access to nutritious meals,” he added. As these shortcomings in the healthcare system remain unaddressed, malnutrition becomes a vicious cycle among these communities, as undernourished children become undernourished mothers, who in turn have a higher chance of giving birth to more undernourished babies, argue healthcare workers in Gudalur.

“Many Adivasi communities now live on the fringes of very fast-developing townships. There are a lot of alcohol-related issues as well as mental-health issues, with suicide among the top 5 causes of death within the communities. These are all structural issues caused by a mixture of policy, geography, changing culture and demographics, and ASHWINI is trying to understand and quantify the problems,” said Dr. Ajith.

ASHWINI is providing ready-to-eat nutritional mixes and ready-to-eat nutritional foods to children under the age of five among Adivasi communities as part of the effort to fight malnutrition in the region, added Dr. Ajith.

