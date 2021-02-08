Hair donation campaign for cancer patients launched

The women doctors’ wing of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Coimbatore branch, in association with The Cherian Foundation, Chennai, launched a month-long hair donation campaign for cancer patients on Sunday.
Free distribution
According to IMA office bearers, hair collected from voluntary donors through the campaign will be used to make wigs and they will be distributed free of cost to those who undergo chemotherapy for cancer and are unable to afford a wig. The free wigs will be given to needy patients of Adyar Cancer Institute and Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation, Bengaluru.
The campaign was launched at the IMA office in Coimbatore. Women who wish to donate hair can do the donation at Glenys Skin and Hair Care Clinic on third street, Tatabad, Sivananda Colony, till February 28. Also, women who like to take part in the campaign can cut the hair at their home and hand over to the IMA at its office on Syrian Church road on any working day from Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Clean and dry hair can be cut by measuring 30 cm from the tip and securing the lock tightly using hairbands.
Hunger strike
The women doctors’ wing led the ongoing relay hunger strike against mixopathy on IMA office campus here on Sunday. The nationwide hunger strike against mixopathy was started on February 1 and it will continue till February 14.
