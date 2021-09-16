Habitual offender, two minors held for chain-snatching

COIMBATORE

16 September 2021 00:11 IST

The Annur police have arrested three persons, including two minors, in connection with the snatching of a five-sovereign gold chain from an elderly woman on September 8.

The arrested have been identified as A. Mariswaran (26), a resident of Bharathi Nagar on Selvapuram Road near Periyanaickepalayam, and two minors aged 15 and 17.

The police said that three persons went to the grocery shop run by an elderly woman namely Parvathy at Thelungupalayam, near Annur, around 1.30 p.m. on September 8. After buying a few things, the accused snatched the chain of the woman and escaped on a two-wheeler.

The Annur police team led by inspector M. Nithya collected visuals from various surveillance cameras in the locality and came up with a list of suspects.

The two-wheeler travelled by the three accused were stopped by the police during a vehicle check at Kaikattipudur on Mettupalayam Road on Tuesday.

The police took them to the station for questioning after finding similarities with the suspects seen in the CCTV visuals. The police found that the trio was involved in the chain snatching.

According to the police, Mariswaran was involved in four cases registered in the limits of Karamadai, two cases in Mettupalayam, five in Periyanaickenpalayam and one in Saravanampatti police stations.