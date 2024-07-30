GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Habitual offender involved in wildlife crimes detained under Goondas Act

Published - July 30, 2024 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A habitual offender from Karnataka who was involved in wildlife crime for many years in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) was detained under the Goondas Act here on Monday.

C. Bomman (53), of Etheygoudan Thotti village in Chamarajanagar district was involved in hunting wild elephants for tusks in forest areas coming under Hasanur and Sathyamangalam Forest Divisions from 2001 and smuggling them. On April 23, 2024, a wild elephant was found dead at Gumtapuram village in Talavadi Forest Range with its tusks missing.

An investigation revealed that the tusks were removed by skilled persons. Since the village is located on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border, officials suspect it could be the works of poachers from Karnataka and tracked Bomman, who has seven cases related to wildlife poaching against him. He was later arrested and lodged at sub-jail at Sathyamangalam, from where he was later moved to the district prison at Gobichettipalayam.

Based on the recommendation, District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara ordered his detention under the Goondas Act. A copy of the order was served on the accused at the Central Prison in Coimbatore.

