Habitual offender detained under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 07, 2022 21:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A youth who was arrested by the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police for alleged involvement in several robberies was detained under provisions of the Goondas Act on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The detainee has been identified as S. Nandakumar (29) of Mettupalayam.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran invoked provisions of the Goondas against the man.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to the police, provisions of the Goondas Act have been invoked against 23 persons who were involved in multiple offences in Coimbatore district (rural) so far this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime
Coimbatore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app