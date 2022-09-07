Habitual offender detained under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

A youth who was arrested by the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police for alleged involvement in several robberies was detained under provisions of the Goondas Act on Wednesday.

The detainee has been identified as S. Nandakumar (29) of Mettupalayam.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran invoked provisions of the Goondas against the man.

According to the police, provisions of the Goondas Act have been invoked against 23 persons who were involved in multiple offences in Coimbatore district (rural) so far this year.