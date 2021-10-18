H. Raja alleges lack of transparency in temple jewellery monetisation scheme

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader H. Raja has accused the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department of lack of transparency in scheme to melt temple jewellery into gold bars.

He told mediapersons in Tiruppur on Sunday that the State government had not revealed the quantity of jewellery taken from each temple and the HR&CE Department had not uploaded the relevant government order for this scheme.

“Every temple is an independent institution,” Mr. Raja said, adding that the State government cannot utilise the jewellery offered by devotees as per law.

HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu had clarified that only the jewellery that were unnecessary for temple use would be melted and the gold bars would be deposited in nationalised banks under the Gold Monetisation Scheme.

Mr. Raja also alleged that several Joint Commissioners in the HR&CE Department, who were suspended due to irregularities and have FIRs registered against them, were being allowed to continue in the same department and demanded action against these officials.